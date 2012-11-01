版本:
Deutsche Bank appoints Jacques Brand as CEO North America

FRANKFURT Nov 1 Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it appointed Jacques Brand as Chief Executive Officer of North America and Bill Woodley as his deputy.

Brand was most recently Global Head of Investment Banking Coverage & Advisory in the Bank's Corporate Banking & Securities division.

Brand succeeds Seth Waugh, who, as announced in February, is stepping down after over a decade as CEO of the Americas. Waugh will join Deutsche Bank's Americas Advisory Board and become a senior advisor to the Bank and its clients.

Woodley previously served in a variety of roles at the Bank, including as chief operating officer of Asia Pacific.

