Deutsche Bank eyes $2 bln property loan sale - source

FRANKFURT Oct 7 Deutsche Bank is
preparing to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real
estate loans as the North American property markets heat up, a
source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Germany's flagship bank is in early stage talks with several
buyers including private equity investors as it markets the
deal, which is expected to be completed within six weeks, the
source said.
The transaction is commercially driven and is expected to be
profitable, the source said. It is not related to efforts by
Deutsche and other European banks to trim their balance sheets
ahead of a health check by the European Central Bank later this
month, the source said.
"It's more of a commercial decision to take advantage of
market conditions," the source said. "It's not related to
capital management."
The sale is being conducted by the so-called special
situations group within the bank's commercial real estate
division. The group deals with complex or distressed assets.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins)