Deutsche to do everything to avoid forced recapitalisation-CEO

BERLIN Oct 13 Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) will do all it can to avoid a forced recapitalisation, its Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Thursday, adding the bank had enough funds of its own to prepare for a crisis.

At a conference in the German capital, Ackermann also said the bank's obligation to hold Greek bonds had cost it 400 million euros this year.

Germany's highest profile banker was speaking as fears grow that the euro zone debt crisis could spill over into the banking sector. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudon)