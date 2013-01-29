Deutsche Bank global oil and gas trading head leaves firm-source

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics net loss for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was $4.1 mln
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
Jan 29 Deutsche Bank's global head of oil and agriculture trading, John Redpath, has left the bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Redpath, who joined the German bank's New York office in 2007 from Citigroup, is the second high profile departure from Deutsche's commodity arm in two months, after global commodities head David Silbert left in early December.
The bank has also been making steep cuts to its U.S. and European power and gas trading desks.
Industry publication SparkSpread first reported that Redpath had left the firm earlier on Tuesday, saying he resigned.
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
March 30 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday following a dip in oil prices as bloated U.S. inventories limited the impact of supply disruption in Libya.
March 30 Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.