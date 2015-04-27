Deutsche Bank sees 3.7 bln euros in restructuring costs

FRANKFURT, April 27 Deutsche Bank
will cut some 200 billion euros in investment bank assets and
exit one tenth of the countries it currently operates in, as
part of a restructuring program that will cost 3.7 billion euros
in one-off costs to implement.
The group said on Monday it would achieve cost savings
targets of 3.5 billion euros, once the plan was implemented.
Deutsche Bank said it had raised its stake in Postbank to
nearly 97 percent from 94 percent previously, putting it in
position to start a squeeze-out of remaining Postbank
shareholders by August in preparation for a re-flotation of the
lender by the end of 2016.
The group aims to cut 200 branches from some 730 currently
in its own-branded retail network, Deutsche Bank said in a
statement.
