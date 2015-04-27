UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank sees 3.7 bln euros in one-off revamp costs

* Shares indicated up 2.6 percent in premarket
* Sees one-off costs of 3.5 bln euros for revamp
* Aims for leverage ratio of 5 percent
* To exit 7-10 countries but invest in India, China
FRANKFURT, April 27 Deutsche Bank
will cut some 200 billion euros ($217.46 billion) in investment
bank assets and exit a tenth of the countries it operates in, as
part of a restructuring programme that will cost 3.7 billion
euros to implement.
The group said on Monday it aimed for 3.5 billion euros in
cost savings by exiting low-profit businesses or regions,
closing branches, selling Postbank and by increasing
automation.
In the group's profit engine, the investment bank, it aimed
to cut back its operations in commodities, uncleared credit
default swaps, repurchase agreements and long-dated uncleared
derivatives, in moves that would free up capital to fortify the
group's leverage ratio.
Deutsche Bank is selling Postbank and trimming the wings of
its investment bank in a broad restructuring it launched after
the group fell short of its profit targets and the performance
of rivals.
Deutsche aims to achieve a leverage ratio of 5 percent
versus 3.4 percent currently, primarily by selling Postbank,
cutting investment banking assets and saving up earnings.
Deutsche also aims for a dividend payout ratio of 50 percent.
The company would invest further in India and China but
reduce the number of foreign offices it runs to about 63 from
the current 70.
Deutsche Bank said it had raised its stake in Postbank to
nearly 97 percent from 94 percent previously, positioning it to
squeeze out remaining Postbank shareholders by August in
preparation for a re-flotation of the lender by the end of 2016.
Responding to Germany's low-margin and highly competitive
retail banking market, Deutsche Bank said it would slash 200
branches or more than one fourth of its retail network by 2017,
while investing 1 billion euros to improve its digital offering
in the entire group.
It also aims to expand its balance sheet in its asset and
wealth management business by up to 10 percent per year until
2020, and boost the number of relationship managers by 15
percent in key markets.
($1 = 0.9197 euros)
