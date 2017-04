Jan 17 Deutsche Bank AG said it was considering a profit warning due to losses from sale of non-core assets, CNBC reported on Friday, citing Dow Jones.

The largest German bank also said that earnings have been hurt by legal and accounting costs.

Deutsche Bank is scheduled to release its 2013 results on Jan. 29.

The bank's U.S.-listed shares were down about 4 percent at $51.80 in late trading on the New York Stock Exchange.