UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank Q3 lifted by rebounding markets

* Q3 pretax profit 1.1 bln eur, in line with expectations
* Q3 net profit 755 mln eur, beats expectations
* Targets Basel 3 core tier 1 of at least 8 pct by 31 March
* Bank expects moderate positive development in rest of 2012
By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Stronger investment banking
income lifted Deutsche Bank's pretax profit in the
third quarter by 20 percent year-on-year and the bank raised its
job cuts target for the division.
A big rise in debt trading revenues, mirroring improved
performance at rivals, played to the German bank's strength and
helped offset higher credit loss provisions. The bank said these
was partly due to efforts to reduce risk.
Deutsche Bank unveiled a strategic overhaul in September in
a bid to cut costs and improve returns. It said on Tuesday it
had increased its job loss target by nearly 100 to 1,993, and
was well on its way to completing the layoffs by the year-end.
The bulk of the jobs will fall on the investment bank, where
rivals have also been cutting deeply as economic woes in the
euro zone hurt dealmaking and tougher regulation squeezes
returns.
Switzerland's UBS on Tuesday unveiled plans to wind down its
fixed income business and fire 10,000 bankers, in one of the
most dramatic overhauls in the sector yet.
At Deutsche Bank, many of the cuts have fallen in the
equities unit, a weak spot for many banks as trading volumes
have waned. Revenues in this area also improved on last year,
however, and were 67 percent up on the third quarter of 2012.
A move by the European Central Bank to pacify markets at the
end of July helped fuel a debt issuance boom, boosting firms
like Deutsche Bank with an improved month of trading in
September.
The bank said it sees a moderate positive development for
the remainder of the year, though Co-Chief Executives Juergen
Fitschen and Anshu Jain warned there were still risks ahead.
"In the near term, the macro environment remains uncertain,
and we will maintain a cautious and risk-focused approach," they
said in a statement.
Deutsche Bank's third-quarter pretax profit rose
20 percent to 1.1 billion euros ($1.42 billion), in line with
analyst expectations, while third-quarter net income was stable
at 755 million euros.
In late September, Jain told investors the bank had seen a
"very solid" performance in the third quarter and analysts
forecast a pretax profit of 1.06 billion euros.
Provisions for credit losses rose by 20 percent and the bank
took a 276 million euros charge for restructuring.
The bank improved its core tier one ratio to 10.7 percent,
mainly by shedding risky assets. At the end of the second
quarter the core tier one ratio was 10.2 percent.
Its pre-tax return on equity, meanwhile, a key measure of
profitability, stood at 7.9 percent in the third quarter,
slightly up from 6.8 percent in the previous three months.