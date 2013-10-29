Deutsche Bank Q3 profit plummets on legal charges

FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Bank
posted a 98 percent drop in quarterly pre-tax profit to 18
million euros ($24.81 million), below the lowest expectations,
weighed by a fall in trading income and a 1.2 billion euros
increase in litigation provisions.
Deutsche's litigation reserves, it's war chest to deal with
anticipated legal difficulties, rose to 4.1 billion euros in the
third quarter, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Deutsche was expected to post a 43 percent drop in pre-tax
profit to 642 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of nine
analysts. The bank's trading contribution to that was expected
to fall 47 percent to just over 1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Atkins and Edward Taylor)