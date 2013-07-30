UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank Q2 misses expectations hit by legal costs

* Deutsche Bank Q2 pretax profit 792 mln eur vs 1.3 bln poll
* Deutsche Bank legal provisions hiked by 600 mln eur
* Bank to cut assets to bring leverate to 3 pct
FRANKFURT, July 30 Deutsche Bank
pledged to cut risky assets from its balance sheet in response
to regulatory concerns, as quarterly profit missed expectations,
hit by a 630 million euro ($834.97 million) hike in litigation
reserves.
Deutsche Bank posted a second quarter pre-tax profit of 792
million euros, well below the 1.3 billion euros forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll. Shares were
indicated 2.5 percent lower in premarket trading.
The flagship lender's quarterly earnings stands in sharp
contrast to peers. So far this reporting season, investment
banking rivals like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Bank of America Corp
have beat analysts' profit expectations, thanks largely to
strength in trading and underwriting.
The bank identified 250 billion euros worth of assets to cut
in an effort to meet new bank safety rules. "We are committed to
further reducing balance sheet in a manner that enables us to
meet requirements on leverage ratio," Co-chief executive Juergen
Fitschen said in a statement.
Deutsche said it will seek to achieve a leverage ratio of 3
percent under more stringent bank safety rules after regulators
questioned the bank's ability to absorb financial shocks in a
crisis.
Although Germany's flagship lender raised capital in April,
one of the top U.S. regulators, Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp Vice Chairman, last month called Deutsche Bank
"horribly undercapitalized."
Hoenig said that although Deutsche Bank looks well
capitalised when measured by Basel III global capital rules it
looked weak when you look at the bank's leverage ratio.
To gauge a bank's ability to withstand a crisis, the
leverage ratio - which compares a bank's shareholder equity to
its total assets without using risk weightings - is more
appropriate, Hoenig said.