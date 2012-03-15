Deutsche Bank to veto Broeksmit as risk chief-sources

| FRANKFURT, March 15
FRANKFURT, March 15 Deutsche Bank
is set to propose Stuart Lewis to replace Hugo
Baenziger as chief risk officer at a supervisory board meeting
on Friday, two sources close to the supervisory board said late
on Thursday.
Lewis is seen as a more suitable candidate to replace
current risk chief Hugo Baenziger in a management reshuffle, the
sources said.
Lewis is preferred as risk chief by German financial markets
regulator Bafin, one of the sources said.
Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment.
Hugo Baenziger, chief risk officer, and Hermann-Josef
Lamberti, chief operating officer, are expected to leave the
bank as part of a management reshuffle initiated by Anshu Jain
and Juergen Fitschen, sources told Reuters.
Jain and Fitschen have been appointed to replace Josef
Ackermann as co-chief executives once the Swiss head of Deutsche
Bank retires in May.
Deutsche Bank's supervisory board is due to discuss a
sweeping management reshuffle on Friday.