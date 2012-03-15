UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to pick Lewis as risk chief -sources

* William Broeksmit no longer seen as risk chief -sources
* Bafin sees Stuart Lewis as preferred candidate -sources
* Deutsche Bank, Bafin decline comment
By Philipp Halstrick and Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, March 15 Deutsche Bank
is set to propose Stuart Lewis to replace Hugo
Baenziger as chief risk officer at a supervisory board meeting
on Friday, two sources close to the supervisory board said late
on Thursday.
German financial markets regulator Bafin sees Lewis as a
more suitable candidate than William Broeksmit to replace
current risk chief Hugo Baenziger in a management reshuffle, the
sources said.
Broeksmit had emerged as a potential chief risk officer in a
management shake-up orchestrated by new managers Anshu Jain and
Juergen Fitschen, the sources said.
Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment.
Under Germany's two-tier board structure, the supervisory
board, akin to an independent board of directors, appoints
members of the management board.
Hugo Baenziger, chief risk officer, and Hermann-Josef
Lamberti, chief operating officer, are expected to leave the
bank as part of the reorganisation initiated by current
investment banking chief Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, head
of regional management for the bank, sources told Reuters.
Jain and Fitschen have been appointed to replace Josef
Ackermann as co-chief executives once the Swiss head of Deutsche
Bank retires in May.