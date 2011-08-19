Lawsuit vs Deutsche Bank can proceed - judge

SAN FRANCISCO, August 19 A U.S. judge left
largely intact a securities lawsuit alleging Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) misrepresented its exposure to mortgage-backed
securities, according to a ruling.
Deutsche Bank was hit with several proposed class actions
in 2009 relating to six offerings of preferred securities that
had raised over $6.2 billion.
Investors claim that between 2005 and 2007, the bank
significantly increased its dealings in residential MBS and
collateralized debt obligations, which it failed to disclose.
In the ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts
in Manhattan dismissed plaintiff claims relating to a stock
offering from October 2006.
However, Batts left intact claims relating to five other
offerings, or gave the plaintiffs a chance to refashion their
allegations.
Representatives for Deutsche Bank and the plaintiffs were
not immediately available for comment.
The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York is In re Deutsche Bank AG Securities Litigation,
09-cv-1714.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)