Deutsche Bank prepares to shut Russian operations - source

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Deutsche Bank is
preparing to close all of its Russian operations, except for
transaction banking services, a financial source told Reuters on
Monday.
It was very likely that the group would close 90 percent of
its Russian activities, leaving only operations related to its
Global Transaction Banking division, the source said under the
condition of anonymity.
At the weekend, Deutsche Bank said its Russian unit chairman
would quit Moscow for Germany.
The departure comes as the bank and the U.S. Department of
Justice investigate irregularities involving the bank's Moscow
office.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment on the
bank's Russian plans.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing
by David Holmes)