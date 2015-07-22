UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank CEO to present strategy ideas to board - source

(Adds background, detail)
FRANKFURT, July 22 Deutsche Bank's
new Chief Executive John Cryan is planning to present his ideas
on a strategic overhaul for the German lender to the supervisory
board at the end of the month, a source familiar with the matter
said.
Cryan, co-CEO since July 1, will present initial proposals
such as a retreat from six non-European countries, the source
said, adding the meeting was planned for New York on July 30.
Deutsche is planning to pull out of countries such as Peru
where it has only a small presence, the source said. The timing
of the bank's proposed listing of subsidiary Postbank will also
be discussed, the source added.
Analysts are hoping for details of Deutsche Bank's strategy
when Cryan presents second-quarter earnings on July 30,
expecting bold moves.
On his first day as CEO of Germany's largest bank, the
54-year-old Briton warned employees not to expect only
"sweetness and light in the coming months" and that they must
repair a reputation damaged by misconduct.
Cryan has said in the post he would stick with a strategy
set in train by former co-CEO Anshu Jain, but delay publication
of details of the revamp by three months until the end of
October.
Investors want to see the former investment banker, who has
a reputation for swift action and straight talk, tackle a long
list of problems that has pushed Deutsche Bank into a management
crisis and depressed its share price.
Deutsche Bank was shaken after its two co-chief executives
quit following a string of regulatory run-ins, failed promises
and a shareholder vote of no confidence.
Cryan has described the bank as too complex, saying it was
burdened by ineffective processes, antiquated technology and
unsuccessful investments, touching on criticisms raised
separately this week by the head of German financial watchdog
Bafin.
The new CEO has vowed to close down business lines with poor
prospects or standards.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Additional reporting by Arno
Schuetze; Editing by Andreas Framke and Mark Potter)