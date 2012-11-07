Deutsche Bank promotes two bankers to co-head tech M&A

NEW YORK Nov 7 Deutsche Bank has appointed two internal managing directors to co-head the technology M&A team for the Americas, replacing Tor Braham, who recently left the firm, according to memo details obtained by Reuters.

David Locala and Tom Cho, who had worked with Braham, have started in their new roles and are based in San Francisco.

A representative of the bank confirmed the appointments.

Deutsche Bank's technology team has been involved in a number of high-profile deals in recent months including adviser to China's Alibaba Group in its purchase of half of Yahoo's 40 percent stake in the e-commerce giant.

The team has also been active in several technology initial public offerings including ServiceNow Inc, Guidewire Software Inc and the upcoming Ruckus Wireless.