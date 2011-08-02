TIAA sues Deutsche Bank over mortgage debt losses

* TIAA sues over sales of mortgage backed securities
* Damages sought in an amount to be proven at trial
* Deutsche knew assets being sold were 'crap'--lawsuit
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)
was sued for damages by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity
Association of America as part of a wider backlash against
aggressive sales tactics used at the height of the financial
crisis.
Citing a U.S. Senate subcommittee report on the financial
crisis, TIAA said in a lawsuit filed Monday in a New York state
court in Manhattan that it would seek millions of dollars in
damages from Deutsche Bank over the latter's role in selling it
poor-quality residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).
TIAA is a large U.S. provider of annuities, life insurance
and pension plan services to colleges and other educational and
nonprofit institutions.
According to the complaint, Deutsche Bank originated,
purchased, financed, and securitized exceptionally high-risk
loans, while internally disparaging the poor quality of these
loans and the resulting RMBS as "pigs" and "crap."
Deutsche Bank "knew or recklessly disregarded that the
offering materials and credit ratings materially misrepresented
the quality and purportedly conservative nature of the RMBS,"
the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit seeks to recover losses incurred by TIAA, as
well as punitive damages.
A bank spokeswoman in New York said: "We intend to
vigorously defend ourselves against this lawsuit, which we
believe is without merit."
The TIAA lawsuit quotes extensively from an April report by
a U.S. Senate subcommittee, "Wall Street and the Financial
Crisis: Anatomy of a Financial Collapse."
The report details how senior traders at Deutsche Bank
belittled the RMBS being offered for sale by the bank.
Last month, Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) also sued Deutsche Bank for
losses on $1 billion of bonds that it bought from the German
lender, which it accused of simultaneously betting against home
loans backing the securities. [ID:nN1E76D0MW]
In May, meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a
civil fraud lawsuit accusing Deutsche Bank of misleading the
Federal Housing Administration into believing that many
low-quality mortgages issued by its MortgageIT unit qualified
for insurance. Deutsche Bank is trying to dismiss that case.
[ID:nN1E76A1PO]
The case is Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of
America v. Deutsche Bank AG et al, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 652122/2011.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)