Deutsche cuts two top traders as axe starts to fall-sources

LONDON, Sept 13 Deutsche Bank has
parted company with two senior London-based traders, as the bank
embarks on a cost cutting drive entailing more than 1,900
layoffs and pledges cultural change in its investment bank.
Antoine Bisson, a managing director and a senior European
trader, and Simon Rose, a vice president in electronic trading,
are leaving the bank, according to three sources with knowledge
of the matter.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined comment.
The bank started cutting staff in various divisions in the
past few weeks, including around a third of the staff in its
Asia equity derivatives business in early September amid other
equities cuts.
Stock trading and other equities functions such as research
are particularly under fire across the industry, and other banks
are taking the knife to these divisions too as trading volumes
wane, commissions dry up and costs become unsustainable.
Nomura said last week it will streamline its
European business by merging its two equities brokerages in the
region.
At Deutsche, cuts were expected but investment bank chiefs
Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen said on Tuesday they were
planning redundancies "over and above" the 1,900 positions
already announced in July.
They told shareholders they will put Germany's flagship
international bank on a crash diet that will involve a 4 billion
euros ($5 billion) restructuring charge to glean 4.5 billion
euros in savings.
The joint chiefs also spoke of an "imperative" for cultural
change in the wake of global crisis and pledged to cut bonuses.
Its managers will now have to wait five years, rather than
three, for bonus share awards.
"The payout ratio, it's got to go down," said Jain on
Tuesday. "Employees must make their contribution."