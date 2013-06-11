Deutsche Bank not eyeing takeovers in wealth mgmt -Co-CEO

Swiss financial body FINMA discontinues 1MDB investigation into UBS
ZURICH, April 4 Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
FRANKFURT, June 11 Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Anshu Jain said the German flagship lender is not pursuing takeovers in asset and wealth management, a business the bank is seeking to grow rapidly.
"We have had a lot of growth through acquisition in the past years. We are still in the process of integrating Sal. Oppenheim," Jain told a Deutsche Bank conference on asset and wealth management in Frankfurt on Tuesday.
"I think it is very important for Michele to take the businesses that he has and turn it in to a cohesive business," Jain said, referring to Michele Faissola, head of the bank's asset and wealth management division. "We have to stay organic, focussed," he added. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
ZURICH, April 4 Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
NEW YORK, April 4 The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about a possibly contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
ZURICH, April 4 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended Credit Suisse shareholders reject its proposal to pay 25.99 million Swiss francs ($25.9 million) in short-term bonuses to the executive board in a binding vote at the April 28 annual general meeting.