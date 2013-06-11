Deutsche Bank not eyeing takeovers in wealth mgmt -Co-CEO

FRANKFURT, June 11 Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Anshu Jain said the German flagship lender is not pursuing takeovers in asset and wealth management, a business the bank is seeking to grow rapidly.

"We have had a lot of growth through acquisition in the past years. We are still in the process of integrating Sal. Oppenheim," Jain told a Deutsche Bank conference on asset and wealth management in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

"I think it is very important for Michele to take the businesses that he has and turn it in to a cohesive business," Jain said, referring to Michele Faissola, head of the bank's asset and wealth management division. "We have to stay organic, focussed," he added. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)