New Issue-Deutsche Bank AG London adds $800 mln notes

Feb 6 Deutsche Bank AG London on Monday
added $800 million of notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $700 million.
The total amount outstanding is now $2.1 billion.
Deutsche Bank was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: DEUTSCHE BANK AG LONDON
AMT $800 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 01/11/2016
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 102.559 FIRST PAY 07/11/2012
MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.56 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/09/2012
S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A