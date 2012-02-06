版本:
New Issue-Deutsche Bank AG London adds $800 mln notes

Feb 6 Deutsche Bank AG London on Monday
added $800 million of notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $700 million.	
    The total amount outstanding is now $2.1 billion.	
    Deutsche Bank was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: DEUTSCHE BANK AG LONDON	
	
AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 3.25 PCT     MATURITY    01/11/2016   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 102.559   FIRST PAY   07/11/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 2.56 PCT      SETTLEMENT  02/09/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 180 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

