Deutsche Bank pleads guilty over Libor manipulation - U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, April 23 Deutsche Bank's London subsidiary will plead guilty in connection with long-running manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The bank has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)

