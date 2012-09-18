Deutsche Boerse CEO to stay on for another term

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Deutsche Boerse
Chief Executive Reto Francioni will serve another term at the
German exchange operator's helm, laying aside criticism of his
role in Boerse's failed $7 billion merger with NYSE Euronext
.
Boerse's supervisory board re-appointed Francioni, 57, until
Oct. 31, 2016, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Francioni has been CEO of the exchange operator since 2005.
Deutsche Boerse also plans to streamline its securities
trading activities starting in 2013 by jointly managing the cash
market and the derivatives businesses, comprising the Xetra and
Eurex segments.
The move will add cash markets to deputy CEO Andreas
Preuss's responsibilities and reduce the number of executive
board members to five from six.
The cash markets business is currently overseen by Frank
Gerstenschlaeger, who has opted not to extend his contract when
it expires on March 31, 2013, Deutsche Boerse said.