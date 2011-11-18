UPDATE 3-Boerse/NYSE offer concessions for merger approval

* Would divest overlapping European equity option businesses
* Would open clearing to rivals' new products
* European Commission extendes decision day to Jan 23
* Concessions 'major' from companies's perspectives - lawyer
* Boerse shares up 2.9 pct, NYSE up 1.5 pct in Paris
By Harro Ten Wolde and Foo Yun Chee
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Nov 18 Financial
exchanges Deutsche Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext
are offering to sell some businesses and give rivals
access to a major derivatives clearing house to win support from
antitrust regulators for their $9 billion merger.
The concessions offered by the two companies on Friday could
clear the way for the biggest of a raft of planned exchange
mega-mergers announced in the past year and the only one still
surviving regulatory scrutiny and other obstacles.
The announcement confirmed an earlier report by Reuters.
Sources said the exchange operators submitted the plan to the
European Commission late on Thursday, right on deadline for
addressing the concerns raised over their combined grip on
derivatives trading.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext said they planned to sell
off significantly overlapping parts of their single-stock equity
derivatives businesses in key markets, which include France,
Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain.
They also said they would allow rival exchanges to clear
interest-rate and equity-index derivatives on Deutsche Boerse's
clearing house, Eurex Clearing, but only if the products were
"new and innovative".
That means rivals such as London Stock Exchange Group Plc
or Chicago-based CME Group Inc would not be able
to clear existing, or even new "copycat" products, under the
plan.
Amelia Torres, the EU Commission's competition spokeswoman,
confirmed that the regulator had received the exchanges'
proposed remedies and said deadline for a decision has been
extended to Jan. 23 from Dec. 22.
STRUCTURAL AND BEHAVIOURAL
Deutsche Boerse shares rose on the news, up 2.7 pct by 1210
GMT, recovering from a 2.2 percent drop, while NYSE Euronext
shares put on 0.6 percent in thin Paris trading.
The STOXX Europe 600 Financial Services was flat.
"I think this is a good way for Deutsche Boerse and NYSE to
make concessions which address the Commission's issues without
giving up too much," said analyst Christian Muschick at Silvia
Quandt Research.
Antitrust lawyers see the remedies as "major", at least from
the perspective of the companies.
"I don't know from the Commission's point of view," said
Martin Bechtold, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy. "This is a
mixture of behavioral and structural remedies which allow both
sides to have discussions.
"In a transaction like this where the Commission has
identified substantial risks from its perspective, the
likelihood of getting clearance with only behavioural remedies
is very small," he added.
Xavier Rolet, Chief Executive of the LSE Group, said in an
email that he was not opposed to the merger in principle, but he
did not comment on the value of the announced concessions.
VERTICAL SILOS
The Commission has repeatedly voiced concerns that the
combined group's 94-percent share of listed derivatives trading
in Europe due to its captive clearing and settlement operations
could thwart competition.
These so-called vertical "silos" should be broken up, some
of Boerse's and NYSE's opponents have said.
Another antitrust lawyer who declined to be identified said
that giving competitors access to the Eurex clearing house at
least addresses the European Commission's fears.
"The companies seem to be willing to resolve issues with
remedies. It seems they are negotiating, it's not a showdown
with the regulator."
A key question remains over how the Commission defines
derivatives markets, in particular on whether it sees the
potentially anticompetitive aspects of a combination of Eurex
and Liffe in a global or primarily a European context.
The regulator has signaled it would not consider the
over-the-counter derivatives market when it assesses the deal.
The Deutsche Boerse-NYSE Euronext tie-up was announced amid
a flurry of cross-border merger attempts earlier this year by
exchanges eager to cut costs and diversify in the face of
fast-eroding market share in their traditional stock-trading
businesses.
It was the biggest of the planned mega-deals, and the lone
survivor after others fell apart. Nationalistic and regulatory
concerns have derailed many of the bourses' attempts -- from
Asia to Europe to North America -- to band together to cut costs
and ramp up higher-margin derivatives trading and clearing.
It will create the world's largest exchange operator if it
receives approval.
