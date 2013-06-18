Deutsche Boerse CEO on lookout for takeover deals

FRANKFURT, June 18 Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni on Tuesday signalled the exchange operator is on the lookout for merger and acquisition deals.

"We will continue to evaluate complementary M&A opportunities as they arise," Francioni told analysts and investors at the company's annual investor day.

Deutsche Boerse is mainly focussed on growing without large deals, particularly since global regulators have blocked big M&A transactions, Francioni said.

Nonetheless, consolidation is inevitable in an industry dependent on scale, he said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)