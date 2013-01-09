UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse to enter Iran sanction talks with U.S.

* Deutsche Boerse says will talk to U.S. authority about Iran

* Talks aim to reach settlement over possible Iran violation

* Boerse says settlement not admission of a violation

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday its Clearstream subsidiary is entering into talks with the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to resolve issues relating to possible violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Clearstream has been accused by OFAC of violating economic sanctions against Iran in 2008. OFAC has indicated that Clearstream could face a so-called pre-penalty notice for about $340 million, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

Deutsche Boerse said it believes its actions were in compliance with U.S. sanctions and that it considers OFAC's preliminary figure to be "unwarranted and excessive."

Deutsche Boerse said transactions in 2008 relate to a decision taken by Clearstream in 2007, to close its Iranian customers' accounts.

Clearstream further said OFAC had been informed of the closing of the accounts at the time.

Deutsche Boerse said OFAC has not taken any final decision on finding of any violation and that any settlement with OFAC would not mean there had been a violation.

The U.S. amended a sanctions bill against Iran in August 2012 which opened the door to further damages claims against foreign lenders including Clearstream.