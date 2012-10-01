Eurex mulls expansion into currency futures-source

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Oct 1 Deutsche Boerse is
exploring an expansion into trading currency futures contracts,
a source close to the company said on Monday, mirroring a
similar push by arch-rival CME Group Inc..
The move by Deutsche Boerse's derivatives exchange unit
Eurex amounts to a new business area for the division which
specialises in interest rate, equity, commodities and property
derivatives.
In August, CME applied to Britain's Financial Services
Authority to open a London-based market offering currency
futures in mid-2013.
Deutsche Boerse has sounded out client banks to see if there
is enough potential to launch its own currency futures trading,
and is now exploring what regulatory steps are needed, the
source said.
The company declined to comment.
Under new global regulations, banks are being pushed to put
their trades in commonly-traded, over-the-counter derivatives
through regulated central clearing houses.
The Group of 20, made up of wealthy nations and leading
emerging economies, wants derivative trades to be centrally
cleared so that regulators can get a clear picture of where the
risks lie in the event of a large bank default.