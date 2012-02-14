Deutsche Boerse sees 2012 revenue at 2008 levels

FRANKFURT Feb 14 Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni said the Frankfurt-based exchange operator expects strong revenues in 2012 and is no longer focused on large mergers in the wake of its blocked takeover of NYSE Euronext.

"I am sure it will not come as a surprise to you that, in the light of a shift in the competition authorities' position away from a global and toward a regional market view, we are not focusing on large-scale mergers and takeovers," Francioni said on Tuesday.

For 2012, Boerse expects to increase revenues to the level achieved in 2008, Francioni said.

Boerse may take legal steps against the prohibition of the merger by the European Commission, Francioni said, adding a decision about legal action will come after further analysis of the ruling by European anti-trust regulators.