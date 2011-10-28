D. Boerse merger costs may reach 80 mln eur in 2011

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 28 Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE may have to cough up another 25 million euros ($35 million) this quarter on merger-related costs as its seeks to complete its $9 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext by year-end.
That would make the total spend for this year almost 80 million euros.
"I cannot rule out that fourth-quarter costs are on the same level as in the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said on Friday.
In the third quarter, Deutsche Boerse spent 25.5 million euros, most of which went toward legal fees, Pottmeyer said.
Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) still aims to complete the deal by end-2011 but Pottmeyer signalled it may take longer.
"It is not fully in our hands," he said.
Pottmeyer added that he expected a European Union regulatory review of the deal to be completed by Dec. 22.
The exchange operator pleaded its case on Thursday and Friday before European regulators, and Pottmeyer said discussions would continue next week.
The German state of Hesse's economy ministry, which controls Deutsche Boerse's operating licence, has said it will rule on the deal after the European verdict.
($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor; Editing by David Cowell)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.