Brexit adds to caution on LSE, Deutsche Boerse merger: Draghi

FRANKFURT Jan 11 The European Central Bank
needs to carefully analyse a proposed merger between London
Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse,
particularly given Britain's decision to leave the EU, ECB
President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
"When a merger leads to a change in ownership of a euro area
bank, as could be the case for entities within Deutsche Boerse
and LSE Group that are licensed as banks, the ECB has to analyse
it carefully from a prudential perspective," Draghi said in a
letter to a member of the European Parliament.
"The United Kingdom's withdrawal (from the EU) may lead to
a loss of oversight and supervision of UK central counterparties
by the ECB," Draghi added. "Thus, it will be important to find
solutions that at least preserve, or ideally enhance, the
current level of supervision and oversight."
Deutsche Boerse and LSE have been working to overcome
regulatory hurdles holding up their $28 billion merger as the
European Commission has expressed antitrust concerns,
particularly in the case of clearing of derivatives contracts.
Seeking to appease regulators, the LSE agreed earlier this
month to sell its French clearing business to Euronext
for 510 million euros ($535 million), a move that may still not
be enough for Brussels.
A major hurdle to the merger is how antitrust regulators
define the derivatives market.
Deutsche Boerse is hoping that the European Commission will
treat over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives contracts and
on-exchange traded derivatives as two separate markets, sticking
to a market definition the Commission confirmed back in 2012.
Deutsche Boerse's Eurex is mainly active in exchange-traded
derivatives, while the LSE's LCH.Clearnet is active in the OTC
business.
But Deutsche Boerse has acknowledged that the European
Commission may change its mind, prompting some concessions such
as the sale of LCH.Clearnet to avoid the combined group being
regarded as a dominant player.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)