Deutsche Boerse has little fear of hostile bid by CME

FRANKFURT Feb 20 Deutsche Boerse said it has little fear of a hostile takeover bid by Chicago-based CME Group Holdings Inc, as the regulatory hurdles are too high.

"The chances of a hostile takeover succeeding in our sector are zero," Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni told a news conference on Thursday, when asked about the potential for interest from the Chicago exchange operator. "Even friendly ones have been difficult."

Financial sources last year said the CME had put out friendly feelers toward the German exchange operator, which rebuffed them.

"Our position hasn't changed," said Francioni.

Deutsche Boerse is focused on organic growth, particularly on building its business in Asia.
