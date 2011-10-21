UPDATE 1-EU extends review of D.Boerse, NYSE deal

* Deutsche Boerse asked for extension to reply to EU concerns

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 EU regulators have extended their review of Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) bid to acquire NYSE Euronext by just over a week to Dec. 22, after the German exchange operator asked for more time to reply to regulatory concerns.

"The statement of objections is a substantial and long document, and we are analysing it and preparing our response," Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.

"Given the complex issues involved and our desire to provide a full and comprehensive response to the Commission, we have asked for, and received, seven additional working days to provide our submission."

The European Commission sent the statement of objections -- a charge sheet setting out their concerns over the $9 billion deal -- to the companies on Oct. 5.

The companies will defend their deal before Commission officials, third parties and representatives from EU member states at a closed-door hearing on Oct. 27-28.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week the regulator was assessing the deal only in terms of the exchange-listed derivatives market and has excluded the much bigger over-the-counter market.

The effect would be to show the dominance of the combined operator, which would then need to come up with substantial remedies including divestments to ease competition worries, according to antitrust analysts.