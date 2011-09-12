UPDATE 2-German watchdog OKs Deutsche Boerse-NYSE deal

* Deutsche Boerse says approval is important milestone
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Sept 12 A German supervisor
approved Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) planned $9 billion buyout of
NYSE Euronext NYX.N, the companies said on Monday, marking
another step toward sealing the deal just as talks with
European authorities intensify.
Germany's Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) cleared
another hurdle in the process, which is still expected to be
completed by the end of this year.
"With BaFin's decision, the merger has reached an important
regulatory milestone in Germany," the Frankfurt exchange
operator said, adding it still needed approval from EU
competition authorities, as well as from exchange supervisory
authorities.
The approval comes days after Reuters reported the European
Commission would not impose serious antitrust restrictions on
the takeover because, according to sources, its regulatory and
antitrust arms had struck a deal.
Citing documents leaked in recent weeks, Reuters reported
the EC deal would allow the merger to proceed without serious
restrictions, on the understanding that new rules dealing with
clearing, indexes and data will force competition on the
combined group. [ID:nL5E7K92GI]
The European commission is set to outline these principles
in October when it proposes broad reforms to its 2007 markets
in financial instruments directive, or Mifid.
Both exchanges as well as a spokeswoman for European
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia denied the existence
of such a deal.
"We are aware of no such deal and we are proceeding as
before along the normal path," NYSE's Chief Operating Officer
Lawrence Leibowitz said at a conference hosted by Barclays in
New York. [ID:nS1E78B0P0]
Amelia Torres, spokeswoman for Almunia, said on Saturday:
"The Commission's investigation of the merger continues and the
time (of) whether or not to send the companies a Statement of
Objections has not yet come."
At the same time the BaFin approval could be an indication
things are moving in the direction of an approval by the
European Commission.
Deutsche Boerse agreed to acquire the New York Stock
Exchange parent in February, the largest in a wave of planned
deals among global bourses. Although the companies expect the
merger to close by year end, the combination of Europe's main
futures venues Eurex and Liffe faces a tough antitrust review.
A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said on Monday there was no
change to the timeline for the expected completion of the
deal.
NYSE Euronext shares slipped about 1 percent to close at
$25.42 in New York, while Deutsche Boerse shares fell 2.5
percent in Frankfurt.
