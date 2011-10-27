UPDATE 2-D. Boerse, NYSE buy back shares

(Adds comments, detail, shares)
* D. Boerse to buy back 100 mln euros, NYSE $100 mln
* D. Boerse lowers 2011 cost outlook to 1.13 bln euros
* D. Boerse shares up 7 pct, NYSE up 2 pct
FRANKFURT/BANGALORE, Oct 27 Deutsche Boerse
DB1Gne.DE (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext , the U.S.
exchange operator it is buying for $9 billion, announced share
buybacks of $238 million on Thursday, underscoring their
confidence in the deal.
The Frankfurt bourse operator also lowered its 2011 outlook
for expenses after posting strong third-quarter results and
slimming down. It now sees costs at 1.13 billion euros ($1.56
billion) instead of 1.15 billion.
Fine-tuning third-quarter results that were partially
released last week, Deutsche Boerse said earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for merger-related costs and
restructuring expenses were 356.4 million euros, while sale rose
20 percent to 604.7 million euros due to volatile markets.
It will spend 100 million euros on its own shares,
encouraged by good earnings prospects.
Deutsche Boerse is due to publish its full third-quarter
financial report later on Thursday.
NYSE Euronext's $100 million buyback is being executed under
a $1 billion authorization that was issued in March 2008 and
suspended in the fourth quarter of 2008, the exchange said.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE also defended their merger to
European Union regulators at a closed-door hearing on Thursday
to get approval for the acquisition.
The exchange operators are concerned that the regulator is
assessing their deal only in terms of the exchange-listed
derivatives market and excluding over-the-counter (OTC) trade.
They fear this will highlight the combined operator's
dominance in exchange-traded derivatives, while ignoring the
much larger OTC derivatives markets where they are smaller
players. This could fuel competition concerns and force the
companies to offer significant concessions in return for
regulatory clearance.
"We have pointed out that the derivatives market is a global
market dominated by OTC trading," Deutsche Boerse Deputy Chief
Executive Officer Andreas Preuss said.
"OTC volumes are substantially bigger than exchange traded
volumes - OTC markets are a direct competitor to regulated
markets that stand for transparency and effective risk
management in derivatives trading."
Deutsche Boerse shares were up 7 percent at 42.04 euros by
1510 GMT, ahead of a 5 percent stronger German blue-chip index
. NYSE Euronext shares were up 1.9 percent at $27.97 in
New York.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Brenton Cordeiro
in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by
Erica Billingham)