D. Boerse regulator says has concerns over NYSE deal

WIESBADEN, Germany Jan 30 Deutsche
Boerse's home regulator, the Hessian Minister of
Economics, said the German exchange operator has failed to
address concerns about the proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext
, throwing up another hurdle to the deal.
"We made it clear in discussions in November that we have
legal reservations about the deal," Dieter Posch told reporters
on Monday.
The ministry said concessions offered by Deutsche Boerse had
not addressed its concerns. The ministry, based in Wiesbaden,
Germany, has the power to revoke Deutsche Boerse's operating
licence, a key prerequisite to a successful deal.
The Hessian ministry will give its final verdict on the
takeover after antitrust authorities in Brussels have ruled on
the deal. A ruling from the European Commission was expected
this week. The deal has met intense scrutiny from the European
Union.