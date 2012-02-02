INSIGHT-D.Boerse/NYSE deal undone by smart opponents, culture clash

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Feb 2 They planned to create
the world's biggest stock and derivatives exchange. But the
Deutsche Boerse-NYSE Euronext deal fell apart because its
opponents fought a clever campaign and officials in Berlin and
Brussels found the U.S. style abrasive.
The $7.4 billion agreement to combine the exchanges was
blocked by EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia this week
because it "would have led to a near-monopoly in European
financial derivatives worldwide."
It was always going to be a hard sell.
It is an established fact that the pairing would have
controlled more than 90 percent of European exchange traded
derivatives through Boerse's Eurex and Euronext's Liffe and
regulators had already torpedoed a wave of trans-continental
exchange consolidation kicked off by Singapore Exchange (SGX)
Ltd's failed attempt to buy Australian market operator ASX Ltd
last year.
So what were NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse thinking?
Well, the monopoly argument cuts both ways. The vast
majority of derivatives, futures and options on underlying
assets like oil and shares, change hands on an over the
counter(OTC) basis, outside the exchanges. Bank for
International Settlements (BIS) figures put outstanding OTC
contracts worldwide at around $708 billion compared with just
$26 billion on the exchanges, and the banks that dominate the
OTC market stand to lose their own grip on the market if an
exchange big enough to offer serious liquidity emerges.
According to conversations Reuters has held with senior
executives and politicians, NYSE CEO Duncan Niederauer and
Boerse boss Reto Francioni hoped these arguments stood for
themselves. They bet regulators would like some of the
market-opening promises they were making, and that politicians
would get behind a deal that could create a "European champion",
rescuing Deutsche Boerse from the crippling competition it must
now face from startup exchanges.
"It seems they were were convinced from the beginning that
this industrial policy point of view should work. Instead of
looking at competition arguments on the market definition or the
segmentation," said a lawyer involved in giving feedback to
Brussels-based regulators about the deal.
Deutsche Boerse was also pinnning its hopes on a wider push
to regulate derivatives by Michel Barnier, the European
Commissioner for markets, and the moves by the group of 20
leading economies to regulate global derivatives trading.
In particular, executives hoped for backing if they offered
to open up post-trade processing services to rival companies,
long a demand of the European Commission.
"Our thinking was that the Commission will do you a favour
if you help them further their objectives in some other way, so
we offered to open up clearing," said a senior Deutsche Boerse
manager who declined to be named.
Company bosses in Frankfurt and New York harboured hopes
that even with Almunia against the deal, the 26 other European
commissioners could be swayed, particularly if high level
politicians from Berlin and Paris threw their weight behind it.
Key to Almunia's decision to exclude OTC derivatives from
his definition of the derivatives market was the input invited
from potential competitors -- the so-called market testing
process. It was clear that banks would use this opportunity to
defend their turf.
"While the participants may be many and are of course in
competition with one another, they nevertheless remain united in
the single ambition to see that standardized equity options
continue to trade over the counter," TABB group analyst Will
Rhode said. "To that end, a merged Eurex Liffe would introduce a
competitive element that has the power to break the OTC
stranglehold."
The London financial community made its opposition to the
Eurex Liffe deal clear when the powerful Association for
Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), a London-based lobby group
representing investment banks, law firms and data companies took
part in a formal consultation process launched by the European
Commission. The AFME confirmed it had made its objections to the
deal clear to the European Commission.
The AFME also attempted to strike up a dialogue with
Deutsche Boerse, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters. Andreas Preuss, head of derivatives and deputy chief
executive of Deutsche Boerse responded, but the dialogue did not
lead to a meeting of the minds, a person familiar with the
exchange said.
The big OTC derivative players were not taking any chances.
Just in case the deal did win clearance, they made inquiries
with Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange, asking the stock and
derivatives exchange operator to consider starting a rival
derivatives business to DB NYSE, a person familiar with the
talks said.
POLITICAL EXCHANGE
While the anti-deal lobby was winning the argument with the
bureaucrats, the Swiss/American CEO double act was also failing
to convince politicians of the merits of the deal.
They had reason to hope for something better.
Back in 2006, when Boerse boss Francioni first attempted to
buy Euronext NV, politicians including the German finance
minister at the time, Peer Steinbrueck, and French President
Jacques Chirac threw their weight behind efforts to create a
pan-European company. That deal too included the idea of
combining the two derivatives bourses Eurex and Liffe.
By contrast, this time around, Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy refrained from making public
statements, even though executives in Frankfurt and New York had
sought to get their backing to help overturn opposition in
Brussels.
"Francioni's 'secret weapon' -- his traditionally strong
ties to high level politicians -- failed to detonate or hit
the intended target," a senior manager at Deutsche Boerse said.
The personalities of the chief executives also undermined
support for the idea that a deal would create a European
champion, said people who watched the lobbying efforts of
Niederauer and Francioni.
UNEQUAL DOUBLE-ACT
When Francioni, a reticent, 56-year-old Swiss who likes fly
fishing and had an office built for him at Boerse's open plan
headquarters, and Niederauer, an assertive American investment
banker, appeared in Brussels in October, Brussels
regulators quickly realised who would eventually take charge.
Although Francioni made a statement at the start of the
closed-door hearing to assess the deal, it became clear to
the 100 or so people in attendance that Niederauer was the main
protagonist, said a lawyer for one of the deal's opponents
who was there.
"Niederauer was handling the answers and controlling who
said what and when. He was speaking unscripted. This is unusual
for CEOs as usually it is the lawyers who speak at hearings
rather than the CEOs," he said, adding. "Niederauer treated it
like a U.S. event, he talked too much."
Niederauer did not stick to protocol, brushed aside the
specific questions put to him about the issues of market
dominance and instead tried to sway regulators with a passionate
monologue about the global nature of the derivatives market, a
lawyer who sat less than five metres away from Niederauer during
the hearings told Reuters.
Presentation of the deal in Germany might have been better.
"They just slammed it on the table and expected
people to rubber stamp it," said a senior German regulatory
source, who wished to remain anonymous.
Dieter Posch, Minister of Economics in Deutsche Boerse's
home state of Hesse, has the power to veto a deal and to revoke
Deutsche Boerse's operating license.
Posch first learned about the takeover from newswire reports
on Feb. 9 while opening an art exhibition held at the Pushkin
museum in Moscow. Later he got in touch with Almunia's antitrust
staff, according to two sources close to the ministry - a fact
corroborated by two sources familiar with Deutsche Boerse's
thinking. Brussels slowly realised the deal did not enjoy full
backing in Germany, a factor that made it politically less
controversial for Brussels to block it.
"Posch made it clear what his reservations were," a person
close to the Hesse Ministry said.
And before unveiling the deal, Francioni had not told local
politicians in Germany about plans to combine the stock
exchanges in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Lisbon and
New York, as well as the derivatives markets. Deutsche Boerse
says it would have been against disclosure laws to divulge
details of the transaction to anybody ahead of time.
Posch sought answers to his concerns at a meeting with
Niederauer and Francioni when they visited the ministry's
neo-baroque Jugendstil palace in Wiesbaden on Nov. 14, 2011, but
was left with doubts about whether Frankfurt would benefit as a
financial center.
The fact that Francioni had repeatedly given assurances
about his belief in standalone growth, while attempting to
complete at least two transformational deals, undermined trust
in his commitment towards Frankfurt as a financial center, a
person familiar with the ministry's thinking said.
The fact that deputy chief executive Andreas
Preuss lives in England is also viewed with scepticism in
Germany.
NYSE's track record in the aftermath of its Euronext NV
takeover in November 2006 also hardened Germans against the deal
in Frankfurt, according to another person close to the
ministry's thinking. The deal was originally marketed as a
merger of equals, but New York-based managers eventually took de
facto control over Euronext.
NOT SET IN STONE
Political support at home further eroded after filings made
to the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that
Francioni's assurances about maintaining Frankfurt's influence
in a combined company were not as strong as they might be.
"Both parties need to profit equally in a merger," Posch
said in February after a meeting with Deutsche Boerse's labour
representatives on Feb. 23, adding that a deal with NYSE
Euronext deal should amount to "development and not a
regression" for Frankfurt as a financial centre.
Although NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse told Frankfurt
regulators that the position of chairman -- Francioni's
designated role in the new firm -- would be extremely powerful,
regulatory filings showed this power was limited until 2016.
Among other longer-term plans, the number of directors --
excluding the CEO and chairman -- would have been cut from 15 to
10, and Deutsche Boerse's 'quota' of influence would be at risk.
The fact that a Netherlands-based holding company would have
controlled Boerse in the event of a successful deal finally
persuaded Posch to resist the deal.