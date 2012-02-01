版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 1日 星期三 18:01 BJT

Deutsche Boerse says Brussels blocks NYSE deal

FRANKFURT Feb 1 Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday said it will unwind a deal to take over NYSE Euronext after European Commission regulators said they would block a combination of the two companies.

