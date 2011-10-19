EU hearing on D.Boerse, NYSE Euronext deal likely Oct. 27-source

BRUSSELS Oct 19 EU regulators are expected to
hold an oral hearing on Oct. 27 on Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE)
plan to acquire NYSE Euronext , a person with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The European Commission is now assessing the $9 billion deal
and is scheduled to decide by Dec. 13 whether to clear the
takeover. Securing EU approval is considered to be the biggest
hurdle for the operators, bigger even than U.S. watchdogs.
Oral hearings are usually attended by the Commission
officials handling the case, officials from other arms of the
Commission, and representatives from EU countries and third
parties affected by the deal. They are closed to the public.
Oral hearings helped to tip the balance in several high
profile merger cases in the last few years, said Johan Ysewyn, a
partner at law firm Clifford Chance.
One of these came in 2004, when the Commission
unconditionally cleared a plan by Sony Corp and Bertelsmann AG
to merge their recorded music businesses despite initial
objections. It approved the Oracle and Sun Microsystem deal in
January last year after earlier objecting to the takeover.
"There are very few cases where oral hearings made a
difference," said Ysewyn, the lawyer. "In the Sony and BMG case
and Oracle's takeover of Sun Microsystems, they did
make a difference."
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sebastian Moffett and
Elaine Hardcastle)