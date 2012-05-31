UPDATE 2-D.Boerse wins banks' backing for OTC platform

* Service for OTC interest rate swaps
FRANKFURT, May 31 Deutsche Boerse's
Eurex Clearing unit will launch a platform for over-the-counter
(OTC) interest rate swaps clearing in close cooperation with a
group of banks ahead of regulation of the $700 trillion
derivatives industry.
The German Boerse operator, which earlier this year
abandoned plans to merge with peer NYSE Euronext, said
the launch of the platform would be supported by Barclays
, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and
Morgan Stanley.
The platform comes ahead of regulation of in-house
over-the-counter derivatives which will require trading to be
handled by public clearing houses backed by a default fund in
case one side of the trade goes bust.
This setup is designed to avoid a repeat of the disorderly
unravelling of derivative trades that contributed to the global
credit crunch in 2008 and 2009.
"Our industry is facing far-reaching structural changes to
meet the clearing mandates for OTC derivatives. We need partners
to meet these challenges," said Christian Mundigo, Global Head
of Rates Trading at BNP Paribas.
Global regulators said on Wednesday they would issue
proposals in coming weeks on rules to encourage banks to put
derivative trades through a central clearing
house.
The move is part of a huge regulatory overhaul aimed at
cutting risk in the derivatives industry.
Deutsche Boerse's Eurex said it expected to be ready to
launch the platform early in July, with the roll-out planned for
the second half of this year, but added it was unable to give an
indication for the impact on its results.
"It is unclear which products will be regulated and when
regulation will be put in place," a spokesman said.
Analyst Christian Muschick at Frankfurt-based Silvia Quandt
Research said he welcomed that the exchange managed to get the
banks on board with its derivatives clearing.
"It is a big thing. Boerse could secure 20-25 percent of the
market with this initiative," Muschick said, adding that the
exchange could fetch 150-200 million euros ($185.9-247.9
million) in additional revenues and 45-56 million euros in net
profit once regulation was in place.