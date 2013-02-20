Deutsche Boerse CFO says profitability to improve in long run

FRANKFURT Feb 20 Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial officer Gregor Pottmeyer said on Wednesday he sees an improvement in profitability levels of the operator of the Frankfurt stock exchance in the long run.

If markets improve, full-year revenues might rise moderately to over 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and if the market environment remains unchanged, sales might remain on the level of the second half of 2012, he said.

Deutsche Boerse further said the Swiss bourse SIX had cancelled the joint venture for the derivatives-platform SCOACH.

($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)