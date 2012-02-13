UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse swings to Q4 profit

* Deutsche Boerse offers dividend of 3.30 a shr
* Says higher payout ratio may be sustainable
* Boerse remains on lookout for partnerships
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Deutsche Boerse
attempted to placate shareholders with a special
dividend and rosy outlook for 2012 after one-off charges
dampened fourth quarter profits in the wake of its failed
attempt to buy NYSE Euronext.
The Frankfurt-based exchange operator swung back to a
fourth-quarter profit thanks to rigorous cost-cutting and
slightly higher revenue as volatile market conditions boosted
derivatives trading and post-trade processing.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbed to 228
million euros in the fourth quarter from a 219 million euros
loss in the same period a year earlier, the Frankfurt-based
stock and derivatives exchange operator said on Monday.
Deutsche Boerse had been expected to post earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 258 million euros, a Reuters poll
showed.
Deutsche Boerse said it expected to continue to grow
organically in 2012. "Our outlook for 2012 is positive," Chief
Executive Reto Francioni said in a statement.
Francioni said the company was still on the lookout for
strategic partnerships after Brussels regulators scotched a deal
with NYSE Euronext earlier this month.
"After the EU Commission's decision, our view is exclusively
forward. We will now accelerate our growth strategy with an
offensive on unregulated and unsecured markets, an extension of
our leadership role in technology and market data, and by
partnering further with infrastructures and customers in growth
areas and regions," Francioni said.
The costs of the failed NYSE Euronext deal amount to 82.2
million for 2011, Deutsche Boerse said. Around 30 million euros
of this fall into the fourth quarter.
In addition to a regular dividend payment of 2.30 euros a
share, Deutsche Boerse proposed a special dividend of 1.00 euros
a share, adding the increase was sustainable and may lead to
further payouts going forward.
For the second half of 2012, Boerse planned share buybacks
of up to 200 millon euros, the company said.