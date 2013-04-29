UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse Q1 misses forecasts as trading drags

* Q1 operating profit down by more than one-fourth
* Low interest rates, low equity volatility hurt sales
* Eyes 2013 EBIT of 1 bln euros in good market scenario
* Eyes 2013 EBIT of 800 mln euros if revenue sags
FRANKFURT, April 29 Deutsche Boerse
reported a greater-than-expected 26 percent drop in operating
profit for the first quarter as low interest rates and reduced
equity market volatility dented the exchange operator's revenue.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 192.0
million euros ($251.5 million), which compared with a consensus
forecast of 203.5 million euros according to Thomson Reuters
data and fell from 260 million euros in the first quarter of
2012.
Quarterly net revenue fell 4 percent from a year ago to
484.3 million euros, although that figure was an improvement
compared with the previous two quarters, Deutsche Boerse said in
a statement on Monday.
Deutsche Boerse said the future behaviour of capital market
players was hard to predict, complicating forecasts for its
outlook for 2013.
With no improvement in investor confidence, business
activity would be on the level of the second half of 2012,
implying a decline in net revenue of about 7 percent to 1.8
billion euros and operating profit of 800 million euros for this
year, the company said.
In the case of a significant improvement in the investment
environment, Deutsche Boerse would expect a moderate improvement
in revenue to more than 2.0 billion euros and operating profit
of about 1 billion euros, it said.
Earlier this year, the Frankfurt-based exchange operator
said it would seek additional cost savings to help offset a
slump in revenue, which fell 14 percent in 2012.
At the time, the company said it planned to eke out
additional annual cost savings of 70 million euros.
On Monday, Deutsche Boerse said its firs- quarter operating
costs rose by nearly one fifth to 295 million euros, though the
figure included around 66 million euros in expenses linked to
its cost-cutting programme.