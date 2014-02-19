版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 01:43 BJT

Deutsche Boerse eyes stable dividend after quarterly profit miss

FRANKFURT Feb 19 Deutsche Boerse said it would keep its dividend stable after posting flat operating profit in the fourth quarter that disappointed expectations for a near 10 percent rise.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 189.5 million euros ($260.63 million) were slightly ahead of the 185 million earned in the year earlier quarter but short of the 203 million euro average of six forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The exchange operator said in a statement on Wednesday it would propose keeping its dividend for 2013 stable at 2.10 euros per share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐