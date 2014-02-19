Deutsche Boerse eyes stable dividend after quarterly profit miss

BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties Q1 funds from operations $115.2 mln
* MGM Growth Properties LLC reports first quarter financial results
FRANKFURT Feb 19 Deutsche Boerse said it would keep its dividend stable after posting flat operating profit in the fourth quarter that disappointed expectations for a near 10 percent rise.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 189.5 million euros ($260.63 million) were slightly ahead of the 185 million earned in the year earlier quarter but short of the 203 million euro average of six forecasts in a Reuters poll.
The exchange operator said in a statement on Wednesday it would propose keeping its dividend for 2013 stable at 2.10 euros per share.
* Pepsico Inc files for potential senior notes offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2q9Rz7K) Further company coverage:
* Pan Orient Energy Corp: East Jabung PSC AYU-1X exploration well update