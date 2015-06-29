UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse in talks to buy Six stakes in JVs

* Offer to by Six's stakes in JVs for 650 mln francs
* Six owns 49.1 pct of Stoxx, 50.1 pct of Indexium
* Equity indices business booming on ETF interest
(Adds source comment, context, detail)
FRANKFURT, June 29 Deutsche Boerse is
in talks with Swiss Six Group to buy the remaining stakes in
their equity index joint ventures Stoxx and Indexium for 650
million Swiss francs ($692 million), the two exchange operators
said on Monday.
People familiar with the situation said Deutsche Boerse only
recently approached Six with the acquisition prospect.
Six does not see global indices as necessarily part of its
core business but it remains open whether the two exchanges will
come to an agreement over the sale, the people added.
Exchange operators have been keen to buy equity index
business to boost revenue as the trend for large investors to
track indices through, for example, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
rather than making choices on individual stocks has grown.
Deutsche Boerse owns 50.1 percent of Stoxx AG and 49.9
percent of Indexium AG.
"The parties want to clarify all other contractual
modalities in the upcoming negotiations," Deutsche Boerse said
in a statement.
A successful conclusion would be the first for Deutsche
Boerse's new Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter, who has said he
would not rule out either bolt-on or large acquisitions as the
exchange operator reviews its business targets and prospects.
The London Stock Exchange last year bought U.S.
indices group Frank Russell for $2.7 billion, in a move aimed at
putting it into third position in ETFs behind global market
leaders S&P Dow Jones and MSCI.
The German exchange operator also looked at the index
business that Barclays Plc put up for auction but
decided not to pursue it, people familiar with the situation
said.
($1 = 0.9390 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)