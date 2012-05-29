D.Boerse to buy back 100 mln eur in shares by July

FRANKFURT May 29 Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse plans to buy back shares worth around 100 million euros ($125.36 million) by the end of July, the company said late on Tuesday.

"The overall repurchase volume will amount to approximately 100 million euros of the total planned repurchase volume for 2012 of up to 200 million euros," it said in a statement.

The company said the shares could be used for several purposes, including a possible cancellation of the stock or a sale that could exclude existing shareholders.