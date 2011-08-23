UPDATE 1-U.S. investment committee clears D. Boerse/NYSE deal

* U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment gives green light

* Committee reviewed national security implications of deal

* U.S., EU antitrust review still pending

By Edward Taylor

Aug 23 The United States Committee on Foreign Investment waved through Deutsche Boerse's DB1Gne.DE proposed takeover of the New York Stock Exchange , removing a regulatory hurdle toward the creation of the world's largest exchange operator.

The Committee is an inter-agency body chaired by the Department of the Treasury, tasked with reviewing national security implications of foreign investments in the U.S.

Deutsche Boerse's takeover still faces hurdles including the competition authorities in the U.S. and Europe, Deutsche Boerse said, adding these reviews are expected to take until year end.

Earlier this month, European Union regulators opened an in-depth probe into the proposed deal to examine the deal's impact on derivatives and equities markets. The EU Commission will decide by December 13 whether or not to clear the deal.

Deutsche Boerse's shares traded 0.7 percent higher at 38.56 euros at 0729 GMT. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)