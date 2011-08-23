UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment gives green light
* Committee reviewed national security implications of deal
* U.S., EU antitrust review still pending
By Edward Taylor
Aug 23 The United States Committee on Foreign Investment waved through Deutsche Boerse's DB1Gne.DE proposed takeover of the New York Stock Exchange , removing a regulatory hurdle toward the creation of the world's largest exchange operator.
The Committee is an inter-agency body chaired by the Department of the Treasury, tasked with reviewing national security implications of foreign investments in the U.S.
Deutsche Boerse's takeover still faces hurdles including the competition authorities in the U.S. and Europe, Deutsche Boerse said, adding these reviews are expected to take until year end.
Earlier this month, European Union regulators opened an in-depth probe into the proposed deal to examine the deal's impact on derivatives and equities markets. The EU Commission will decide by December 13 whether or not to clear the deal.
Deutsche Boerse's shares traded 0.7 percent higher at 38.56 euros at 0729 GMT. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.