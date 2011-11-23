Deutsche Boerse's German settlement chief quits

LONDON Nov 23 The head of Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream Germany settlement unit has resigned, weeks before the European Commission rules on the German exchange's planned $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext .

Deutsche Boerse's settlement arm Clearstream said on Wednesday Andreas Wolf will leave the group at the end of the year "to pursue new activities".

Deutsche Boerse said Wolf will be replaced by board member and former Dresdner banker Stefan Lepp. Wolf joined the German exchange group in 2000 and was appointed to the board of Clearstream banking in 2003 before taking over as CEO in 2007.

The change comes as the German exchange group and NYSE Euronext await a decision from the European Commission's competition regulators on whether they can complete their mega-merger and create the world's largest exchange group. (Editing by Dan Lalor)