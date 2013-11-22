版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 12:37 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-Deutsche Lufthansa: Morgan Stanley raises target price

Nov 21 : * Deutsche Lufthansa : Morgan Stanley raises target price to 15.50 euros from 14.50 euros; rating equal weight * Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group : Morgan Stanley raises target

price to 5.40 euros from 5 euros; rating overweight For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
