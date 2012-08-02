Deutsche Post winning some express market share

FRANKFURT Aug 2 Deutsche Post DHL
said it estimates that its market share in the most profitable
area of express delivery services grew by about 2 to 3 percent
in the second quarter.
"I think the overall network is doing extremely well and we
are gaining market share very clearly in express TDI (time
definite international)," Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen
said during a conference call after the company published
quarterly earnings figures.
Deutsche Post earlier raised its 2012 profit outlook after
robust demand for express delivery services in Asia bolstered
its quarterly earnings, bucking a weaker trend at larger U.S.
rivals United Parcel Service and FedEx.
The volume of international shipments with a guaranteed
delivery time - the most expensive and profitable - rose 9.1
percent in the quarter, and Rosen said there was no significant
change to pricing.