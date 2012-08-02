UPDATE 1-Deutsche Post raises 2012 outlook on Asian demand

* Q2 revenues 13.73 bln eur vs poll avg 13.31 bln

* Q2 adj EBIT 581 mln eur vs poll avg 568 mln

* Q2 net profit 201 mln eur vs poll avg 91.3 mln

* Raises 2012 EBIT outlook to 2.6-2.7 bln eur

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 Deutsche Post DHL reported quarterly underlying earnings that exceeded estimates and raised its 2012 outlook for operating profit, citing continued demand for logistics services in Asia.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 7.8 percent to 581 million euros ($714.45 million), the group said on Thursday, beating a consensus forecast of 568 million euros.

Deutsche Post said it now expected to post 2012 EBIT of 2.6-2.7 billion euros, compared with a previous outlook for 2.5-2.6 billion euros.

It also said it still expected the positive earnings trend to continue into 2013 and affirmed its medium-term target of improving EBIT at its DHL division by an annual average of 13-15 percent through 2015.

Deutsche Post's comments stood in contrast to recent gloomy statements by global peers.

UPS, the world's largest package delivery company, last month cut its 2012 outlook and said it would reduce capacity in Asia after exports from that region slowed.

TNT Express, the Dutch mail-delivery group UPS is buying, slashed its European capacity by up to 15 percent in response to falling demand.

U.S.-based FedEx said in June it was stepping up cost-cutting measures to boost profit margins as sluggish global economic growth curbs shipping volumes and increases customer demand for lower-priced delivery options.

Deutsche Post seemed to buck the negative trend, saying the volume of time definite international shipments - the most expensive and profitable - rose 9.1 percent in the quarter.

Also, the company said new contracts in Australia, Thailand and Indonesia helped boost revenue at its supply chain business.

Including a repayment of value-added tax (VAT), partly offset by provisions and disposal gains, Deutsche Post's second-quarter EBIT was down 3.4 percent at 543 million euros, well above consensus of 393 million.