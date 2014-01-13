Christmas parcel shipments at Deutsche Post jumped - CFO

FRANKFURT Jan 13 Germany's Deutsche Post DHL
saw the number of parcels it shipped last month rise
as consumers bought more Christmas gifts online, its finance
chief said, adding he expected that trend to continue.
"We grew strongly, not least thanks to the lasting
e-commerce boom. The volume of parcels ahead of Christmas was
significantly above the year-earlier level," Larry Rosen said in
an investor newsletter published by Europe's biggest express
delivery and mail company on Monday.
Rosen said he still expected the overall volume of parcels
shipped in Germany to rise by 5 to 7 percent per year as
consumers shift more of their purchases to the Internet from
brick-and-mortar stores.
Commenting on the months ahead, Rosen said he does not
expect the economic environment to change significantly in 2014.
"Big improvements are not to be expected, but we currently
also do not see any major risks," he said, adding that he would
not provide a concrete outlook for the year until Deutsche Post
publishes 2013 results on March 12.
For 2013, Deutsche Post's goal was still for earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of between 2.75 billion euros and 3
billion euros ($3.8-4.1 billion). The company is also on track
to reach its medium-term targets, he said.
Deutsche Post competes with U.S. shipping companies FedEx
and UPS, the latter of which found itself
overwhelmed by a high volume of holiday packages last month,
delaying the arrival of Christmas presents.